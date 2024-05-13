Save Bharalu Abhiyan’s programme stimulates people for cleanup in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Save Bharalu Abhiyan's ongoing efforts to address Guwahati's waste management issues reached a milestone today with the organization's 27th 'Jabor Butolu Ahok' programme. The event, themed around plogging-a combination of jogging and picking up litter-was conducted behind the ACA Cricket Stadium on Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Road. This location was chosen strategically ahead of two IPL matches scheduled for the week, drawing attention to the city's urgent garbage problems and the deteriorating condition of the Bharalu-Bahini river.

Led by Dr. R. N. Mazumder, President of Save Bharalu, along with Vice President Dr. Seemarekha Devi, General Secretary Satya Ranjan Baruah, and other prominent officials, the programme emphasized the crucial role of both citizens and the government in waste management. Dr. Mazumder underscored the significance of individual efforts in maintaining cleanliness and called for collective action to tackle the issue effectively. Participants, including members of Save Bharalu Abhiyan and concerned citizens, initiated garbage collection from Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Road near the construction site of the new bridge over Mora Bharalu, culminating near the concrete bridge over the river adjacent to the ACA stadium.

Various speakers, including Uttam Kar, Dr. Arup Das, Naba Prasad Sarma, Dr. Seemarekha Devi, and Dr. Rubi Kataki, urged residents to prioritize proper garbage disposal practices and cooperate with municipal authorities. Local residents voiced concerns over irregular garbage collection and the rampant use of disposable plastics, advocating for stricter government regulations and enforcement.

The programme also shed light on the contrasting efforts in river cleaning, noting improvements on the southern side of the bridge while highlighting negligence on the northern side. This disparity emphasized the urgent need to address waste management challenges comprehensively and foster community engagement to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for all.

