SBI Guwahati Circle donates vehicles and medical equipment in city

Guwahati: The State Bank of India (SBI), Guwahati Circle, in its steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), organised a landmark event at its local head office in Guwahati. The event marked the donation of vehicles, ambulances, medical equipment, and solar panels to ten prominent institutions working for social welfare and operating in the Northeast. The spectrum of organisations ranges from social organisations to medical care units to old age homes, working for a varied segment of society and providing care and support to all.

The organisations that received donations are Assam Network of Positive People (ANP+), Guwahati, Satya Sanatan Vedic Mission, Karbi Anglong, Assam, Seva Bharati Kamakhya Nagar Charitable and Dharmik Trust, Saint John’s Hospital, Dispur, Santaneer, Guwahati, Salesian Sisters of North East India, Guwahati, Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya (MSSV), Nagaon, Pratishruti Foundation, Guwahati Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Guwahati, The Cachar Cancer Hospital Society, Silchar.

The total amount of donations to all these charitable organisations is Rs 1.80 crore. Vincent M.D., CGM, SBI, Guwahati Circle, while speaking on the occasion, said, “SBI has always aimed to be a catalyst for positive change, and this event is a reflection of our commitment to fostering development and well-being through impactful initiatives. These donations symbolise our dedication to supporting the remarkable work these institutions are carrying out.” He further said, “CSR is at the core of SBI’s values. It’s not just a policy; it’s a commitment that we take very seriously. We believe that giving back to society is not just a responsibility but an opportunity to create lasting impact.”

The programme witnessed the presence of other high-ranking officials, including general managers Dhruba Charan Bal, Lunkim Thangboi, Amaresh Kumar Jha, and DGM and Circle Development Officer Saunak Chakrabarti, who actively participated in the event and shared their perspectives on the bank’s CSR endeavours.

The event was marked by gratitude and enthusiasm from the representatives of the recipient institutions. Each institution expressed their heartfelt thanks to SBI for their support, highlighting how these vehicles would significantly enhance their outreach and impact on the communities they serve, according to a press release.

