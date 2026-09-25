SC Collegium recommends Justice Kaushik Goswami as permanent Gauhati High Court judge

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Kaushik Goswami as a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court.

The decision was taken at the Collegium's meeting on September 23, 2026. In a statement, the Supreme Court said the Collegium had approved the proposal to appoint Justice Goswami, currently an additional judge, as a permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Goswami was appointed an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court on November 2, 2023, and took oath on November 10, 2023. He was elevated to the Bench from the Bar.

Born on September 4, 1975, Goswami completed his schooling at Don Bosco School, Guwahati, and Delhi Public School, RK Puram, New Delhi. He obtained a Bachelor of Social Legal Sciences degree and an LLB from ILS Law College, Pune.

He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on July 27, 2000. The Gauhati High Court designated him as a Senior Advocate on May 19, 2022.

Justice Goswami continued as a Senior Advocate until his elevation to the Bench in November 2023. He is currently stationed at the Aizawl Bench of the Gauhati High Court.

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