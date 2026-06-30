Schools across Assam directed to keep students engaged during summer vacation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The summer vacation for schools across Assam will begin on July 1, 2026, and continue until July 31, 2026, as per the academic calendar. However, schools in the three districts of Barak Valley-Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi-will follow a different schedule.

According to the Academic Calendar 2026-27, the summer vacation in the Barak Valley will be observed from July 6 to July 31, 2026. The five working days from July 1 to July 5 will instead be adjusted with the Durga Puja vacation, extending the Puja holidays from October 22 to October 26, 2026.

Meanwhile, teachers in schools with NRST centres have been instructed to keep their schools open to organise summer camps. Head teachers have been asked to facilitate the programme and ensure the successful implementation of activities.

The Inspector of Schools and District Elementary Education Officers (DEEOs) have also issued detailed guidelines for schools and students during the summer break. These include assigning compulsory holiday homework for every subject; monitoring students through class-wise WhatsApp groups; encouraging participation in drawing, music, Satriya dance, drama, yoga, sculpture, handicrafts, and other creative activities through online interaction; conducting local area studies and preparing detailed reports on students' native places; submitting a report on summer vacation activities to the District Education Department by August 5, 2026; and ensuring that school buildings, classrooms, offices, and campuses are thoroughly cleaned before reopening after the vacation.

The Inspector of Schools and DEEOs have also urged students to use the vacation productively by reading books beyond their textbooks and maintaining a summer diary documenting books read, new learnings, places visited, people met, and life lessons gained.

To promote reading habits, schools will organise a "Best Reader Competition" after reopening. Students who read the most books, present their reading experiences effectively, and maintain creative summer diaries will be recognised with attractive prizes.

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