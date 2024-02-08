Sensational murder at Ganeshguri in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A sensational murder left the residents of the Ganeshguri locality in shock. A youth was attacked by a gang of miscreants on Monday night, and the victim succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Ikramul Hussain, alias Moon, a resident of the Krishna Nagar locality of Japorigog. According to sources, the victim had an altercation with some people over some small topic, which led to a fight on Monday night. This resulted in the victim getting injured on his head. He was immediately shifted to a private hospital, but he died of the injuries a day later.

The family members of the victim lodged an FIR at the Dispur Police Station regarding the matter. They mentioned that the victim had come out of his home at around 7 p.m. on Monday when two people attacked him and fled from the location. The victim went home after the episode and narrated the incident to his family, who immediately shifted him to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries later on Tuesday.

Also Read: Ex-IPS officer: Fake encounters are just cold-blooded murders