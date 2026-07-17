Sharp Rise in Rice, Oil and Onion Prices Deepens Cost-of-Living Crunch in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Prices of essential commodities have witnessed a sharp increase across Assam, adding to the financial burden on households as consumers grapple with rising daily expenses.

The latest price hike has affected several everyday necessities, including rice, edible oil, sugar, onions and eggs, with traders attributing the increase to higher procurement and transportation costs.

Among rice varieties, Sonashakti rice has recorded a significant rise, with the price increasing from around Rs 1,570 per bag to Rs 1,820. Arham rice, which was previously available at Rs 1,280 per bag, is now selling for approximately Rs 1,430. Likewise, Laxmibhog rice has become costlier, with its price rising from Rs 1,230 to nearly Rs 1,380 per bag.

Edible oil prices have also increased by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per litre in recent weeks. Engine brand oil has risen from Rs 237 per litre to around Rs 255, while Dhara oil has increased from Rs 195 per litre to nearly Rs 220.

Sugar has also become more expensive, with the retail price increasing from Rs 48 per kg to Rs 52 per kg.

The steepest increase has been recorded in onion prices. The retail price has doubled from Rs 25 per kg to around Rs 50 per kg, affecting household budgets, as onions remain a staple ingredient in daily cooking.

Egg prices have also witnessed an upward trend, with the price of a tray increasing from Rs 230 to Rs 250.

Consumers have expressed concern over the continuous rise in the prices of essential commodities, stating that managing monthly household expenses has become increasingly difficult. Many families said the repeated price hikes are forcing them to cut back on discretionary spending and reassess their household budgets.

The sustained increase in the cost of essential goods has emerged as a growing concern for consumers across the state, with many hoping for measures to stabilise prices and provide relief from the rising cost of living.

Also Read: Centre Raises Onion Procurement Price by 13% to Rs 2,125/Quintal, Boosts Farmer Returns