Shishu Sarothi Hosts Conclave to Push Disability-Inclusive Hiring in Assam's Hospitality Sector

A first-of-its-kind stakeholders' conclave focused on inclusive employment in the hospitality and tourism sector was held in Guwahati on Tuesday, bringing together industry leaders, academics, and civil society organisations to chart a practical course forward.
Titled "Hospitality for All: Pathways to Inclusive Workplaces & Accessibility," the event was organised by Shishu Sarothi under its new skill development initiative, supported by LIC Housing Finance Ltd's Sarthak programme and conducted in collaboration with Assam Skill University.
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The hospitality and tourism industry is one of the world's largest employers — yet it remains a largely underutilised space for persons with disabilities.
Global evidence suggests that inclusive workplaces improve not just diversity, but also a business's brand value and customer loyalty. With the right training, accessible infrastructure, and greater industry awareness, hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, and the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector can open up a wide range of jobs for persons with disabilities.
The Northeast, with its fast-growing tourism industry and rising demand for skilled workers, is particularly well-positioned to lead this shift.
The conclave also fits squarely within the Government of India's broader agenda. The PM Divyang Kaushal Yojana specifically targets skill development for persons with disabilities, and this year's Union Budget included a direct emphasis by the Finance Minister on investing in disability-inclusive training within the hospitality sector.
The event was designed as a platform for genuine dialogue and action — not just awareness. Its specific goals included:
Sensitising industry leaders to the capabilities of persons with disabilities
Identifying real barriers to inclusive hiring in Assam's hospitality sector
Fostering collaboration between industry, academia, and civil society
Developing concrete, actionable strategies for change
Ketaki Bardalai, Executive Director of Shishu Sarothi, opened the conclave by underlining the organisation's commitment to empowering persons with disabilities through skill-based programmes.
The keynote address was delivered by Arman Ali, Executive Director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People, who called for moving away from charity-driven models toward a rights-based approach — urging industry to adopt inclusive hiring policies and accessible infrastructure as a matter of obligation, not goodwill.
Subhash Chandra Das, Vice Chancellor of Assam Skill University, and Sarat Jain, Chairperson of Shishu Sarothi, also spoke at the event, endorsing the timeliness of the initiative.
A detailed presentation by Amvalika Senapati, Deputy Director (Advocacy) at Shishu Sarothi, drew on data, legislation, and case studies to make the case for inclusion — both as a rights issue and a sound business decision.
The centrepiece of the conclave was a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Shapna Medhi, Assistant Professor at Assam Skill University.
Panellists included Sunil Saraf, President of the Hotels and Restaurants Association of Assam (HRAA); Arijit Purakayastha, Chapter Chairman (North East) of the Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI); and Guwahati-based entrepreneur Anubhav Mahanta.
Mahanta, drawing on personal experience, stressed the need to move well beyond sympathy and toward genuine equal opportunity and reasonable accommodation. Saraf committed the HRAA's support to making the initiative a ground-level reality in Assam.
Purakayastha shared his own experience of organising tours for persons with disabilities and running sign language training for tour guides — while acknowledging that much more remains to be done.
In a notable development, Pallav Baruah of the Gateway Institute of Hotel Management announced that the institute would create its first batch of 40 industry-ready trainees within six months, available for placement across the sector.
The conclave concluded with a clear commitment from all stakeholders. Representatives from the tourism and hospitality sectors, alongside Shishu Sarothi and Assam Skill University, agreed to work toward forming a joint committee to advance inclusive employment practices and make Assam's hospitality sector more accessible and equitable.