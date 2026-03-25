Shishu Sarothi Hosts Conclave to Push Disability-Inclusive Hiring in Assam's Hospitality Sector

The hospitality and tourism industry is one of the world's largest employers — yet it remains a largely underutilised space for persons with disabilities.

Global evidence suggests that inclusive workplaces improve not just diversity, but also a business's brand value and customer loyalty. With the right training, accessible infrastructure, and greater industry awareness, hotels, restaurants, travel agencies, and the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) sector can open up a wide range of jobs for persons with disabilities.

The Northeast, with its fast-growing tourism industry and rising demand for skilled workers, is particularly well-positioned to lead this shift.