Shravan Mela Preparations Reviewed in Guwahati as Authorities Plan for Devotee Rush from July 29 to August 27

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup (Metro) district administration held a preparatory meeting to ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the upcoming Shravan Mela (Bol Bom), which is scheduled to be observed from July 29 to August 27.

The meeting was held in the conference hall of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Hemanga Nobis.

Among those present were DCP (Security) Mantu Thakuria, Joint Director of Health Services Sanjib Kumar Saikia, the Circle Officer of Dispur Revenue Circle, the Assistant Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners of Police (East, West and Central Guwahati), officials of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and other concerned departments.

Representatives of the management committees of Basistha Temple and Sukreswar Devalaya also attended the meeting and discussed arrangements for the annual religious event.

During the meeting, officials reviewed the preparations required for the smooth conduct of the mela, including coordination among various departments, crowd management, security arrangements, healthcare services and other logistical measures to facilitate the movement of devotees during the festival.

The district administration informed participants that the Shravan Mela (Bol Bom) will commence on July 29 and conclude on August 27. The Bol Bom observance will take place on July 29, August 2, August 9, August 16, August 23 and August 27, when a large number of devotees are expected to visit temples across the city.

Also Read: Shravan: A month of monsoon, meditation, and Mahadev