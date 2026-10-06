Shri Harmeet Singh IPS, DGP, Assam delivering his talk on Cybersecurity for Elders at Conclave for Elderly v4

Santaneer, a not for profit organization in association with Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, organised the 4th edition of “Conclave for Elders 2026” (V4.0) at the NEDFi House Auditorium, Guwahati, to celebrate the International Day of Older Persons. The annual event is an initiative dedicated to recognising the contribution of senior citizens and promoting a life of dignity, security, engagement and fulfilment in old age.

The conclave carried the message “An event to Enlighten, Enhance, Empower, Enrich & Elevate the Elderly” and brought together senior citizens, professionals, social workers, community leaders and well-wishers. The event was supported by SBI, TOPCEM, Repose, Priya Communications, Signova Pharma, R.D Store, Aquazone, Rhino Electricals and Sach The reality

The programme commenced with a welcome address by Dr. Gautam Khound, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp and invocation. The event was hosted by Shri Uday Barkataki.

A major highlight of the programme was the felicitation of two distinguished personalities for their significant contributions to society—Prof. Dhruba Jyoti Bora, former President of the Asam Sahitya Sabha and former Vice-Chancellor of Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences, and Smt. Ketaki Bardoloi, Executive Director of Sishu Sarothi.

The conclave also recognised the contribution of the team of Santaneer Retreat Home for the Elderly, which has been running an Adult Literacy Centre for people from the surrounding villages. The initiative reflects Santaneer’s broader vision of making elderly care an avenue for community engagement, knowledge-sharing and social contribution, with elderly residents themselves contributing to the education of adults in the neighbouring community.

The Knowledge Session was delivered by Shri Harmeet Singh, IPS, Director General of Police, Assam. Speaking on “SAFE. SECURE. SAVVY. – Our Top Cop’s Guide to Physical and Digital Safety for Seniors,” Shri Singh mesmerised the audience with his lucid, engaging and practical presentation on the growing threat of cybercrime. He explained common methods used by cybercriminals and shared practical measures that senior citizens can adopt to protect themselves from online fraud, scams and other digital threats. The session was particularly appreciated for its simple, relatable and interactive approach.

The serious and informative session was followed by a vibrant cultural presentation curated by Dr. Indrajit Kalita and Dr. Moushumi Saikia. The musical programme, “Golden Memories, Timeless Melodies,” took the audience on a nostalgic journey through the evergreen music of the 1960s and 1970s, creating an atmosphere of joy, reminiscence and celebration.

The Conclave reaffirmed Santaneer’s commitment to creating platforms where elders are not merely cared for, but are respected, heard, celebrated and empowered to continue contributing meaningfully to society.