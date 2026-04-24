Shyamkanu Mahanta's Wife Appeals for Peace, Denies Evidence in Zubeen Case

GUWAHATI — Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta — the prime accused in the case linked to the death of Zubeen Garg — appealed to the people of Assam on Thursday to exercise restraint and maintain peace as the legal proceedings continue.

Speaking outside the court, she described the loss of the celebrated singer as a major cultural blow to the state, and said public grief should find expression through creativity rather than anger.

A Personal Loss for the Family Too, She Says

Anita Deka Mahanta sought to humanise her husband's relationship with the late singer, describing Zubeen Garg as Shyamkanu's close associate — someone who had supported him from the early days of his cultural work and had been a valued well-wisher.

"The incident has also deprived my husband of someone very close to him," she said, framing the death as a loss that the family, too, has mourned deeply.

Also Read: Court Orders Defreezing of Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Account