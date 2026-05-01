Shyamkanu Mahanta’s Wife Rejects Viral Audio as Fake, Cites Social Media Abuse and Acid Attack Threats

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Anita Deka Mahanta, wife of Shyamkanu Mahanta, appeared before a fast-track court and expressed hope that the verdict would be in their favour.

Speaking to the media, she said she had prayed for a favourable judgment but added that she would accept the outcome as the will of God, irrespective of the result.

Mahanta also alleged that she had been subjected to severe online harassment over a purported audio clip circulating on Facebook, which she claimed was fake. She stated that the voice in the clip did not match hers, yet she had been widely abused on social media. She further alleged receiving threats, including warnings of an acid attack.

Referring to remarks made by Zubeen Garg's associate Partha Goswami, she claimed that he had made threatening statements against her in the media, allegedly suggesting harm if he encountered her. She reiterated that the audio in question was not hers and informed that she had filed a case with the CID on October 6 regarding the matter.

Questioning the situation, she said that while they were pursuing a legal battle, such threats undermined faith in the judicial process.

Also Read: Court Rejects Bail Plea of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Zubeen Garg Death Case, Cites Risk of Absconding