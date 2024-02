Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam DGP GP Singh has mentioned on the social media site X that Assam Police has written to the CBI asking them to provide copies of the Final Form Reports submitted after investigation in the competent court for analysis and further action in reference to the investigation of various criminal cases, including those related to the death of SI Junmoni Rabha.

Also read: Assam: Junmoni Rabha’s mother raises questions regarding death