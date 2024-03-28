Signature campaign against CAA from today in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The CAA Birodhi Jatiya Aikyo Mancha will start a united agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act with a signature campaign tomorrow.

The mancha convened a citizens' meeting of in Guwahati today to take a united stand against the CAA. The meeting, chaired by the convener of the Mancha, Rubul Das, was attended by intellectuals, noted citizens, and representatives of various organizations. The meeting took a slew of resolutions, including a statewide signature campaign against the CAA, holding a citizens' meeting against the CAA in each district, taking out padayatra, bike and bicycle rally, mass strike, etc., in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, to hold a citizens' convention each in Upper Assam and Lower Assam.

Prominent people who attended the meeting are Dr. Hiren Gohain, Dr. Apurba Baruah, poet Nilim Kumar, former SP Mukul Saikia, Dr. Indrani Dutta, Maini Mahanta, and others. They also spoke at the meeting.

