Singer Sonu Nigam recalls shared moments with Zubeen Garg in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam arrived in Guwahati last night as part of a special concert tour and used the occasion to remember Assam's iconic artiste Zubeen Garg. Soon after landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Nigam spoke emotionally about his long-standing friendship with the singer.

Interacting with the media, Nigam said he had known Zubeen Garg since 1997 and had shared many memorable moments with him during visits to Assam. He said the news of Zubeen's sudden passing was still difficult for him to comprehend and noted that the artiste had always received immense affection and respect from the people of the state.

Nigam also spoke warmly about Assam, describing it as a place that held a special significance for him. He said performing in the state was a unique experience, as audiences there were discerning and deeply appreciative of music. The singer, who arrived from Delhi, was in Guwahati for a two-day visit and was scheduled to perform during his stay.

