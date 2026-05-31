Six Arrested in Guwahati for Alleged Illegal Cattle Slaughter, 91 kg Beef Seized

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Six persons were arrested during a police operation at Paschim Boragaon under Gorchuk Police Station after authorities allegedly uncovered an illegal cattle slaughtering and beef processing activity in the area. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team conducted a raid and apprehended Md Maynul Hoque of Paschim Boragaon, Md Ramesh Ali of Mukalmua, Md Muslimuddin and Md Afjal Ali of Barpeta, Md Harez Ali of Lakhipur, and Md Matiur Rahman of Mandia.

During the operation, police recovered and seized three bothis, three daos, two iron knives fitted with plastic handles, a knife sharpener, a freshly slaughtered cow's head and around 91 kilograms of beef from the site.

Police initiated legal proceedings against the accused under the provisions of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021. Further investigation into the case was underway.

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