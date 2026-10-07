Six-Mile footpaths turn into vending areas in Guwahati

The Six Mile scene once again puts the spotlight on the city's failure to protect pedestrian spaces and raises the question of whether footpaths in Guwahati are being treated as public infrastructure or as convenient extensions of roadside markets.

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Footpaths are meant for pedestrians, but at Six Mile in Guwahati, they appear to have been assigned a different purpose - serving as makeshift marketplaces for street vendors, leaving pedestrians with little choice but to walk alongside moving traffic.

A stretch of the footpath below and around the Six Mile Flyover has been extensively occupied by vendors selling footwear, clothes, accessories and other goods. With stalls and merchandise spilling onto the pedestrian space, the designated walking area has virtually disappeared at several points.

The situation raises a basic civic question: who is responsible for keeping footpaths free for pedestrians?

While the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) continues to undertake campaigns on cleanliness, encroachment and civic discipline, the condition at one of the city's busiest locations points to a glaring gap in enforcement. The encroachment is not confined to a temporary obstruction but has become a regular feature of the area, forcing pedestrians to negotiate crowded spaces or step onto the carriageway.

For elderly people, children and persons with disabilities, such conditions can pose an even greater challenge. The presence of pedestrians on the road also increases the risk of accidents, particularly along a busy corridor such as Six Mile.

A commuter who frequently passes through the area said the authorities could not expect citizens to follow civic rules when basic pedestrian infrastructure was allowed to remain occupied.

"The footpath is clearly meant for people to walk. But here, vendors have occupied almost every available space. We are forced to walk on the road. Where are the authorities?" the commuter said. Another citizen said the problem had persisted despite the area being one of the most visible parts of the city.

"Encroachment cannot be allowed simply because it has become routine. If the GMC knows about the problem, it should act instead of waiting for an accident to happen," the citizen said.

A college student said walking through the area had become particularly difficult during peak hours.

"We have to squeeze between vendors and vehicles, and sometimes there is no option but to walk on the road. This is supposed to be a Smart City, but pedestrians do not even have a proper footpath," the student said.

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