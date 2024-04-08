Slow progress of drain construction irks residents in Guwahati city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of various localities in Guwahati are expressing frustration over the sluggish pace of construction of drains along roads, citing concerns about safety and the impending monsoon season. The use of iron rods in incomplete drains has raised fears of accidents, particularly during peak traffic hours.

Construction projects are underway across the 60 wards of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), with areas such as Chandmari, Milanpur, Krishnanagar in Ward 35, Pub Sarania, Lachit Nagar, South Sarania, Gandhi Basti in Ward 36, and New Guwahati in Ward 56 witnessing ongoing developments.

Mahendra Das, a resident of South Sarania, highlighted the necessity of widening and reconstructing drains to alleviate waterlogging during the monsoon, considering the city's expanding population. However, Das expressed concern over the sluggish pace of construction, fearing that it may not be completed before the onset of the monsoon.

Responding to the residents' grievances, a Public Works Department (PWD) official refuted the allegations, assuring that the work is progressing rapidly and would be completed before the arrival of the monsoon.

The concerns voiced by residents underscore the urgency for expedited construction efforts to ensure public safety and mitigate the risks associated with the incomplete infrastructure of the drains. As the city braces for the impending monsoon, authorities are urged to prioritize and accelerate the completion of drain construction projects to safeguard residents and commuters alike.

