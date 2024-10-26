SpiceJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Guwahati Airport

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: A Delhi-Shillong, SpiceJet Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati on Friday at approximately 1:28 pm. The sudden diversion was prompted by a bomb threat, which authorities have since deemed a hoax.

Authorities swiftly responded to the situation, taking all necessary precautions to investigate the threat and ensure passenger safety. A thorough investigation is currently underway to identify the source of the hoax threat. More than 75% of airport authorities are focused on ensuring passenger safety.

Also Read: Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport handled 28 L passengers last winter

Also Watch: