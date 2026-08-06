SSB 1st Battalion Hosts Mini Marathon and Patriotic Run in Guwahati for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 1st Battalion of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Sonapur, organised a Mini Marathon and Patriotic Run at Lokhra on Wednesday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Organised by 'E' Company under the guidance of Commandant Sunil Kaushik, the programme was flagged off by Inspector (GD) and Company Commander Milan Biswas. He said the campaign aimed to strengthen patriotism, respect for the National Flag and national unity, and urged citizens to hoist the Tricolour and contribute to nation-building.

SSB personnel, local villagers, youth and members of the public participated in the run, carrying the National Flag and raising patriotic slogans. The programme aimed to promote patriotism, physical fitness and a healthy, disciplined lifestyle. The event concluded with participants taking a pledge to uphold the honour of the National Flag, serve the nation and adopt a healthy and disciplined way of life.

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