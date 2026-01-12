Startup Xampark investor meet links Assam innovators with national investment networks

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Startup, under the Department of Innovation, Incubation & Startups (DIIS), Government of Assam, organized the ‘Startup Xampark’ Investor Connect Programme at Manas Hall, Assam Water Centre, Guwahati. The day-long event brought together 10 curated Assam-based startups and leading investors to strengthen investor–startup linkages and support ecosystem growth.

The programme featured investor interactions, a ‘Fund My Venture’ pitch session, and a roundtable discussion with networking opportunities involving investors and senior government officials. Participating investors represented venture capital funds, angel networks and accelerator platforms, and acknowledged the depth and market potential of the showcased innovations while offering strategic feedback.

DIIS Secretary Dr Jeevan B., IAS, said the government planned to organize more such platforms to support startups across stages. The featured startups represented sectors including AI, healthcare, climate-tech, mobility, food innovation, EV infrastructure, bioenergy and regional language technology, reflecting the growing diversity of Assam’s startup ecosystem.

