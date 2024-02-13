State BJP chief Bhabesh Kalita hails Assam Budget

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: State BJP president Bhabesh Kalita welcomed the annual Budget of the state for the financial year 2024–25 and termed it a ‘comprehensive, people-oriented, and infrastructure-oriented budget’.

H said that the budget has earmarked thousands of crores of rupees for the implementation of various schemes, including those meant for women’s empowerment, the development of students, making solar power available in households, benefiting self-help groups, etc.

Also Read: Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog lays Rs 774.47-crore deficit Budget sans new tax