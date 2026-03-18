State-Level CAG-ICSSR Colloquium Highlights Fiscal Transparency in Assam

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GUWAHATI: The Office of the Accountant General (Audit), Assam, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Social Science Research, organised a state-level colloquium at the Gauhati University Institute of Science and Technology as part of the nationwide CAG-ICSSR Colloquium Series.

Prof. Dhananjay Singh, Member Secretary of ICSSR, delivered the welcome address, while Calvin Harris Kharshiing, Additional Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General (North Eastern Region), made the opening remarks. Addresses were also delivered by Gaurav Kumar, Accountant General (Audit), Assam, and Nani Gopal Mahanta.

Bappaditya Majumdar presented an overview of the "State of the Finances of Assam," highlighting the role of audit in ensuring fiscal transparency and accountability. Binod Bhujel presented findings on the implementation of welfare schemes for tea tribes.

The colloquium also featured expert addresses by academicians from Gauhati University and the O.K.D Institute of Social Change and Development.

During the programme, a CAG-ICSSR Research Article Competition for undergraduate and postgraduate students was announced to promote academic engagement and awareness on fiscal governance.

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