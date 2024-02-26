Status for Manipuri Language in Assam: MPF and UMACO Express Gratitude

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A meeting convened at the Manipuri Peoples' Front (MPF) Headquarters in Guwahati on February 25, 2024, celebrated the recent approval by the Assam Cabinet for the inclusion of Manipuri as an Associate Official Language in four districts of Assam. Presided over by MPF President Yengkhom Upendra, the event featured Thokchom Ngouba, President of the United Manipuri Art's and Cultural Organization (UMACO), and was jointly organized by MPF and UMACO.

The MPF and UMACO expressed their profound gratitude to key figures instrumental in securing this approval, including Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Assam; Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, and Tribal Affairs; and Kaushik Rai, respected MLA of Lakhipur LAC Assam. The approval came through the Assam Official Language (Amendment) Bill, 2024, recognizing Manipuri as an Associate Official Language in the districts of Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, and Hojai.

Organizations such as All Assam Manipuri Students' Union (AAMSU), Manipuri Youth Front of Assam (MYFA), and other civil society organisations, including the Manipuri Muslim organisations, were acknowledged by the MPF for their dedication and efforts in advocating for this linguistic recognition. L. Inga Ngamba, the Secretary General of MPF, who conducted the meeting, highlighted the organization's involvement in the movement since January 4, 2022.

Special thanks were extended to the four-member team that recently met the Hon'ble Chief Minister: L. Inga Ngamba, Ex-AAMSU and present Secretary General of MPF; Ngasepam Sanahal, President of All Assam Manipuri Student Union (AAMSU); Ashangbam Swapan, General Secretary (AAMSU); and Mutum Thoiba, President (AAMSU, LDC).

The meeting was graced by prominent intellectuals and social workers from Assam, including Colonel Gokul Chandra Singh, the President-elect of Manipuri Sahitya Parishad Assam, Kamrup District Committee.

The Manipuri Peoples' Front emphasized that the government's decision to recognise Manipuri as an Associate Official Language was a commendable step towards preserving and promoting the cultural, social, and linguistic identity and heritage of the Manipuri people living in Assam. This historic move is seen as a significant milestone for the welfare of society.

