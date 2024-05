Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A team of STF led by Inspector Kapil Pathak carried out a raid at Dakhingaon, Saukuchi Road, under the jurisdiction of the Hatigaon Police Station and took two persons into custody. They also recovered a box containing 12.5 gm of suspected heroin, Rs 30420 in cash, a vehicle, and mobile phones from the traffickers.

