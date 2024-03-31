Guwahati

STF Assam apprehended female drug peddler in Kamrup Metro

STF Assam carried out a raid near the Khanapara flyover under the jurisdiction of the Basistha Police Station on Saturday morning.
Staff Reporter

Guwahati:  STF Assam carried out a raid near the Khanapara flyover under the jurisdiction of the Basistha Police Station on Saturday morning. The operation led to the capture of a female drug peddler named Musstt Suna Banu Begum aged 35 years, a resident of Boragaon under Gorchuk Police Station of Kamrup Metropolitan district.  56 vials containing 74 grams of suspected heroin and a mobile phone were confiscated from the accused.

