STF Assam apprehended female drug peddler in Kamrup Metro

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: STF Assam carried out a raid near the Khanapara flyover under the jurisdiction of the Basistha Police Station on Saturday morning. The operation led to the capture of a female drug peddler named Musstt Suna Banu Begum aged 35 years, a resident of Boragaon under Gorchuk Police Station of Kamrup Metropolitan district. 56 vials containing 74 grams of suspected heroin and a mobile phone were confiscated from the accused.

