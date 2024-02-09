STF Assam apprehends 2, seizes heroin in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The STF Assam conducted a raid on Thursday afternoon at NH Parking, near Bharat Petro Pump, Lalmati, under the jurisdiction of Basistha PS, and apprehended two habitual drug peddlers who also engaged in theft. A total of 28 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 37.3 grams, Rs. 4840 in cash, three mobile phones (suspected to be stolen), three lighters, and one syringe were seized from their possession. The duo was identified as Ajit Rabha alias Garu, aged 26 years of Lalmati Samuguri, and Subroto Singh, aged 29 years of Lalmati Tetelitol. Both come under the Basistha Police Station, Guwahati. Necessary legal action has been initiated against the duo.

