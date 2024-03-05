STF Assam arrests two with narcotics in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Based on inputs, STF Assam carried out an operation and incepted a bus with registration number AS 15 AS 2826 in front of North Guwahati Multi Speciality Hospital after following it from Lokhra. A couple was apprehended from this bus named Md Kharshed Ali aged 53 years and Hamida Begum aged 45 years belonging to Bordangakuchi under Kalyan. A total of 12 soap boxes containing 139.5 gms of suspected heroin were recovered from their possession. Two mobile phones were also seized.

