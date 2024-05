Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An operation was carried out by STF Assam at Puberun Path under the jurisdiction of Hatigaon Police Station. The operation was led by Inspector Kapil Pathak and resulted in the apprehension of one individual. A total of 371 notes worth Rs 500, mobile handsets, and other items were recovered from his possession.

