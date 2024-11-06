STF Assam Raids House in Goneshpara, Seizes Suspected Ganja

GUWAHATI: In a targeted operation on November 5, 2024, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam conducted a raid at the residence of Jiten Garh in Goneshpara, located near Goneshpara field within the Fatasil Ambari police station limits in Kamrup (Metro).

It is gathered that acting on specific intelligence, officers from law enforcement were at Garh's place with an operation so meticulously planned and executed under the surveillance of STF officers that the raid at Garh's residence netted a 45-year-old male resident present.

The search team of STF also detected a considerable quantity that was suspected to be drug money. It recovered a total weigh of 6.602 kilograms contained in three white polythene packets discovered in the house. This item, suspected to be ganja, has been put in custody for evidence purposes.

The investigating officials confiscated another mobile phone suspected to be holding very crucial information about the entire operation. This can allow the detectives to gain some understanding of all the communication or information regarding the purported activities of drug trafficking.

The arrested has been identified as Jiten Garh, son of deceased Katiram Garh. His house in Goneshpara, falling under the Fatasil Ambari police station, has become a point of investigation in this case. Now, the STF is tracing the roots of the substances recovered along with distribution systems that might go along with the case.

The other step that Assam has taken again on such drug-related offenses is through this raid, which further strengthens a firm effort to curb the region. Policemen, once again, target those disrupting the drug supply chains and with culprits by laws.

Items include the items suspected as ganja which are to be forwarded further for laboratory tests to know the exact identity and potential. It shall submit the mobile to the digital forensics team for further detailed analysis to make further moves on the given case at hand.