STF of Assam Police arrested three people with heroin in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: STF Assam carried out an operation at the Rupkonwar Path under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station, which led to the seizure of 1 kg of suspected pure heroin on Tuesday. Three people were also arrested in connection with this development. They were identified as 32-year-old Suman Talukdar of Digboi Town under Digboi Police Station of Tinsukia, 35-year-old Audulomi Goyari of No. 2 Bholatar under Dimakuchi Police Station of Udalguri, and 57-year-old Nersing Basumatary of No. 1 Nahar Bari under Silapathar Police Station of Dhemaji.

