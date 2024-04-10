Guwahati

STF of Assam Police arrested three people with heroin in Guwahati

STF Assam carried out an operation at the Rupkonwar Path under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station, which led to the seizure of 1 kg of suspected pure heroin
Guwahati: STF Assam carried out an operation at the Rupkonwar Path under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station, which led to the seizure of 1 kg of suspected pure heroin on Tuesday. Three people were also arrested in connection with this development. They were identified as 32-year-old Suman Talukdar of Digboi Town under Digboi Police Station of Tinsukia, 35-year-old Audulomi Goyari of No. 2 Bholatar under Dimakuchi Police Station of Udalguri, and 57-year-old Nersing Basumatary of No. 1 Nahar Bari under Silapathar Police Station of Dhemaji.

