Stone-pelting mars GMC eviction drive against roadside encroachments in Guwahati’s Sijubari

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Tuesday evening carried out an eviction drive at Sijubari near Kanaklata Path to clear unauthorised encroachments from the area.

A large contingent of police personnel was deployed during the drive to maintain law and order. The situation, however, nearly turned tense after some people allegedly pelted stones at the police personnel deployed at the site. “It almost became a law-and-order situation. People were pelting stones at us,” a police official said.

Local residents said roadside encroachments had been contributing to frequent traffic congestion in the area, with vendors occupying a substantial portion of the road.

“Due to this encroachment, this area faces traffic congestion as half of the road remains blocked by vendors,” a local resident said.

However, some residents questioned the effectiveness of repeated eviction drives, alleging that encroachments often return within a few days of such operations. “Though eviction is done today, you come and check just after two days. This road will be encroached again and the situation will be the same,” another resident said.

Also Read: Eviction Drive in Guwahati’s Bamunimaidam Turns Tense, 60 Houses Demolished