Strengthening MSMEs leads to sustainable growth: M N Dahal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: M N Dahal, Managing Director of Assam Industrial Development Corporation, formally launched the First Micro & Small Entrepreneurs Excellence Project for Entrepreneurs in Assam on Thursday at a programme organized in association with the CII Guwahati Entrepreneurs Development Forum.

Addressing the gathering, Dahal highlighted Assam’s vast industrial and economic potential, emphasizing that the true strength of the state’s growth lies in its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). He stated that strengthening micro and small enterprises not only builds businesses but also generates employment, creates opportunities for youth and ensures sustainable livelihoods for communities.

He informed the audience that government-implemented schemes in Assam have already reached over 25,000 beneficiaries, many of whom have successfully transformed into entrepreneurs providing local employment. “Structured initiatives like the CEL Micro Business Excellence Programme play a crucial role in empowering entrepreneurs to grow, compete and contribute meaningfully to the state’s economy,” Dahal said.

Speaking during the inaugural session, Loken Das, Chief General Manager of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, underscored the critical role of financial institutions in strengthening rural and micro-enterprise ecosystems. He highlighted the availability of credit linkages, financial literacy initiatives and development support mechanisms that entrepreneurs can leverage for business expansion and stability.

Earlier, Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, Chairman of the CII Assam State Council and Managing Director of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, spoke about Assam’s strong industrial foundation and stressed that reinforcing the MSME ecosystem is key to accelerating inclusive growth. He noted that structured programmes such as the CEL Micro Business Excellence initiative can significantly enhance entrepreneurial capabilities, improve competitiveness and ensure long-term business sustainability.

