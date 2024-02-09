Strict action on fund misappropriation: Himanta Biswa Sarma

CM assures House on providing standard-quality school uniforms

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today warned teachers of strict action if found misappropriating government funds meant to provide midday meals and standard-quality uniforms to school students.

The CM said an FIR will be filed and strict action will be initiated against head teachers if allegations of misappropriation of funds by not providing standard uniforms to students are found to be true.

The statement from the CM came on the floor of the Assembly during Question Hour on the 4th day of the ongoing budget session. A discussion on the midday meal and uniforms provided to school students took place during Question Hour.

After the discussion, the Chief Minister said, “Every year, the Assam government provides funds for school uniforms. When I visited different districts, I noticed that the school uniforms in some districts were good, but the standard of uniforms in some districts was poor. From this, it is apparent that school management and development committees or head teachers in some schools are not utilizing the funds properly. This year, it will be our mission to ensure that we can provide quality uniforms. The thrust on midday meals will also continue.”

“Having said this, I would like to request that MLAs to collect a sample of the school uniform and judge for themselves the quality. The collected samples of uniforms will be graded A, B, or C. The government should be informed about the quality. We will file FIRs against schools providing uniforms in the Grade C category and take strict action against them. We have to free the state’s education system from misappropriation of funds in the name of uniforms and midday meals. After the Lok Sabha poll, we will have a special mission to form committees with MLAs and public committees in order to ensure that school uniforms are of standard quality,” the CM stated.

During the discussion, Jania AIUDF MLA Rafiqul Islam specifically alleged that Balikuri Anchalik High School students and members of the managing committee complained that teachers in the school are not providing midday meals. The school inspector inquired into the complaint and submitted a report to the director’s office in October 2023. In the report, it is mentioned that scams have taken place in the sports grant and rice in the midday meal scheme. He also informed the House that he had met the elementary director around two months ago. When he asked about the report, the director confirmed about its receipt. But four months on, no action has been taken.

The CM responded to this by saying, “If the report was submitted four months ago, why was no action taken? I will take action against the director today itself. I will also ask the education minister to examine the matter and inform the House tomorrow where the report has been lying and why it has not been processed. I will take strong action. There will be no compromise on this. The education minister has to inform the House about the action taken by tomorrow. He will inform me what action has been taken if the allegation is true.”

