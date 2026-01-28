Strike over 5-day work week demand disrupts bank services in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Banking operations across Guwahati were affected on Tuesday as employees joined a nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions to press for the introduction of a five-day work week. The protest led to the closure of several bank branches in the city, causing inconvenience to customers.

Banks affiliated with the UFBU, including the State Bank of India and Assam Gramin Vikas Bank, participated in the strike. Employees assembled outside branch offices, staging demonstrations and raising slogans in support of their long-standing demand. Many counters remained shut as normal banking activities were suspended for the day.

Union leaders stated that the demand for five-day banking had been pending for years despite repeated discussions with the authorities. They recalled that under the 10th Bipartite Settlement, the second and fourth Saturdays were declared holidays, while the remaining Saturdays continued as full working days. They said assurances were given in earlier agreements, including the bipartite settlement signed in March 2024, that a five-day system would be implemented within a fixed timeframe, which had since lapsed without action.

Addressing the protest, representatives said the UFBU brought together employees from public sector banks, regional rural banks, cooperative banks and private institutions, making it a united movement. They argued that several key financial bodies, including the Reserve Bank of India and international banks, already followed a five-day work schedule, and there was no justification for excluding commercial banks.

Union members also highlighted staff shortages and increasing workload, stating that employees were being compelled to handle the responsibilities of multiple posts, leading to physical exhaustion and mental stress. They warned that if the delay continued, the agitation could be intensified in the coming days, potentially resulting in further disruption of banking services. Customers were advised to rely on digital banking facilities during the strike period.

Also Read: Guwahati: Fatasil Ambari Police Nab Drug Peddler in Major Heroin Bust