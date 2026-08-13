Student-Led Accessibility Initiative Brings Focus to Inclusive Public Transport in Assam

Guwahati, Assam: A student-led initiative aimed at improving accessibility in public infrastructure has resulted in detailed recommendations being submitted to the Government of Assam for improving accessibility at two major Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBTs) in Guwahati.

Rajveer Agarwal, a student of The Doon School, Dehradun, undertook accessibility assessments of ISBT Betkuchi and ISBT Khanapara to identify barriers faced by persons with disabilities and other users with mobility needs. The assessments examined the existing infrastructure and user experience at the terminals, with particular attention to movement, access to different areas, seating, circulation and other aspects of the built environment.

Following the site visits, Rajveer prepared comprehensive accessibility audit reports containing practical design recommendations for improving the facilities. The reports were subsequently submitted to the Assam Transport Department, including to Mr Manvendra Kumar, IAS, Commissioner of Transport, Assam, for consideration.

The initiative began with Rajveer's broader interest in inclusive architecture and the belief that accessibility should be incorporated into the design of public spaces from the outset, rather than treated as an additional requirement. His interest in the subject developed through his work with Shishu Sarothi, an organisation working with children with disabilities in Guwahati, where he gained first-hand exposure to some of the everyday challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

This experience led him to establish EquiAccess India, an initiative focused on promoting accessible and inclusive spaces across India. Through EquiAccess India, Rajveer has worked to identify accessibility barriers and develop practical solutions that can be implemented in schools, public infrastructure and other shared spaces.

The ISBT project was an extension of this work into public infrastructure. Rather than limiting the initiative to identifying shortcomings, Rajveer sought to document the issues systematically and present the concerned authorities with recommendations that could be considered for implementation.

Among the issues identified during the assessments were limitations in accessibility and movement within the terminals, including inadequate provisions for wheelchair users and difficulties in accessing certain areas of the facilities. The recommendations proposed improvements aimed at making the terminals easier and safer to navigate for persons with disabilities, elderly passengers and others with mobility challenges.

The reports are currently being considered by the relevant authorities, with the recommendations intended to inform future accessibility improvements at the terminals.

For Rajveer, the project represents a broader shift in how accessibility is approached. His work advocates moving beyond a purely compliance-based understanding of accessibility towards empathetic, user-centred design, where public spaces are planned around the needs of the people who use them.

The initiative also reflects Rajveer's long-term interest in architecture. He has authored a white paper titled “From Barrier-Free to Barrier-Never: A White Paper on Inclusive Architecture,” exploring how architecture can move beyond minimum accessibility standards towards environments that are inherently inclusive.

By taking an issue often overlooked in the planning of public infrastructure and bringing it directly to the attention of government authorities, the initiative demonstrates how young people can contribute meaningfully to civic and social change.