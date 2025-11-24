Students’ Federation of India (SFI) demands hike in allocation for mid-day meal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Students’ Federation of India (SFI), Assam State Committee, has sharply criticized the Central Government for what it described as an inadequate and unreasonable fund allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman scheme, following a recent controversy at Mangaldoi Nagar Balika Lower Primary School. The organization said the current allocation of Rs 6.78 per student per day exposed the impracticality of the scheme, arguing that nutritious meals cannot be provided within such a minimal budget. The student body demanded an immediate revision of the daily meal allocation based on inflation-adjusted pricing to ensure nutritious food can be served to schoolchildren. It also sought timely disbursement of funds and called for an end to holding teachers responsible for shortfalls created by policy-level decisions.

Also Read: Students’ Federation of India (SFI) calls off hunger strike on 6th day