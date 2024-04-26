Study Abroad Exhibition to be organized in Guwahati city

Guwahati: Global Reach Guwahati will organize the 4th edition of its “Study Abroad Exhibition” on April 26 in Guwahati. More than 15 universities from Singapore, Australia, and the UK, will be participating in the exhibition. Multiple universities, including the University of Adelaide, the University of Westminster, the University of Wollongong, La Trobe University, and James Cook University, amongst others. Entry to the exhibition is free and will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The students and their parents will have the opportunity to have a one-on-one discussion with the senior university officials about the admission process, scholarship availability, and accommodation facilities, amongst others. Additionally, the students will be able to talk to them about opportunities for part-time employment. Students who have finished their 12th CBSE examination recently will also have a chance to meet the accommodation providers to help them with the accommodation inquiries and meet English Language Test providers.

Also Read: Planning to send your child abroad to study? Here's the checklist (sentinelassam.com)