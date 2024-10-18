Supreme Court Verdict is Recognition to Assam Accord: Martyrs Family Members

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Sadou Asom Jatiya Swahid Parial Samannayrakhi Parishad welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Section 6A of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 1985.

The parishad is a coordinating body of the families of the martyrs of the Assam Agitation.

Parishad’s secretary, Chandrakanta Talukdar, the younger sibling of first Assam agitation martyr Khargeswar Talukdar, said, “The Assam Accord got its recognition with the Supreme Court keeping March 25, 1971, as the cut-off date for the detection and deportation of foreigners from the state. The bench gave its verdict constitutionally validating 6A of the Citizenship Act. This verdict re-established the justification of the Assam Accord and the Assam Agitation. This is the victory of all those who were in favour of the Assam Accord for four decades. We demand the government to implement each and every clause of the Assam Accord.”

The parishad appealed to the people of the state to light flames as a mark of respect to the martyrs of the Assam agitation in all districts in the state.

