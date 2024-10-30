Supreme Court’s Landmark Ruling Boosts Efforts to End Child Marriage in Assam

Staff reporter

Guwahat: The Supreme Court’s recent guidelines on child marriage have ignited hope among civil society organizations in Assam to eradicate the practice by 2030. The ‘Just Rights for Children’ Alliance, comprising over 180 NGOs, has extended full support to the State government in this endeavour. The Alliance, which includes Association for Voluntary Action, Kosi Lok Manch, and Nirmal Gorana, among others, is committed to eliminating child marriage. Dhananjay Tingal, Executive Director of Association for Voluntary Action, emphasized, “Child marriage is essentially child rape and must be eradicated with the highest priority.” Rishi Kant, Executive Director of Kosi Lok Manch, added, “Accountability and awareness are crucial in the fight against child marriage.”

The Supreme Court’s judgment directs a prevention, protection, and prosecution model to implement the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) 2006. This approach focuses on mobilizing village communities, empowering children about their rights, sex education, and accountability. The Alliance members are already working on the PICKET strategy - Policy, Institution, Collaboration, Knowledge, Ecosystem, and Technology - which has prevented over 120,000 child marriages in the past year across the country.

With the Supreme Court’s guidelines, the Alliance is confident that child marriage can be eradicated even before 2030. Nirmal Gorana, a member of the Alliance and one of the petitioners in the case, expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court and pledged to support the state government and authorities in implementing these guidelines.

Also read: Assam: Programme on ‘Ending Child Marriage’ held in Sonitpur