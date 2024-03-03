Suspected rhino horn recovered, 3 arrested in Kamrup Metro District

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: STF Assam carried out an operation in Room Number 103 of the Popular Lodge in Jogdol Sonapur under the jurisdiction of the Sonapur Police Station on Saturday evening and recovered a suspected rhino horn weighing 714.5 gm. Three persons: Md. Ikram Hussain (36 years old), Md. Rajab Ali (62), and Md. Amirul Islam (40), all residents under the jurisdiction of the Sonapur Police Station in Kamrup Metropolitan District, were arrested. Three mobile phones were also seized by the team.

Also Read: Assam: Poacher apprehended; one rhino horn recovered in Golaghat district