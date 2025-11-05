Tax evasion: Rs 4.85-crore GST recovered from J Infratech in Assam

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The GST Department of Assam uncovered a large-scale tax evasion case during a raid on the premises of J Infratech Ltd., formerly known as Jandu Construction Company, which is engaged in the four-lane project from Dhubri to Srirampur and other projects in Silchar.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the department conducted a six-day inspection that revealed substantial evidence of fake Input Tax Credit claims and the movement of goods without valid tax documents. During the operation, officials recovered Rs 4.85 crore from the company towards its outstanding tax liability.

The department directed the company to submit detailed explanations and supporting documents for its transactions within the stipulated time. Further investigation was underway to determine the full extent of the evasion and any possible links to associated entities.

The State GST Department reaffirmed its commitment to enforcing tax compliance and preventing revenue losses through rigorous monitoring and enforcement actions.

