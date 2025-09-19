Taxis from Shillong stranded at Jorabat; Assam cabbies suspend blockade

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Tourist Taxi Association (ATTA) staging a blockade for taxis from Meghalaya to pass through Assam at Jorabat led to a logjam at Jorabat today. However, after a telephonic conversation between the chief secretaries of the two states, the ATTA suspended its agitation for two days.

Earlier this week, the All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) stopped Assam-registered cabs at Umtyngngar and other points, barring them from carrying tourists beyond Shillong. The ATTA staged the blockade today in retaliation to that. Even the protestors blocked the vehicle of former Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma. However, with the intervention of the Assam Police, his vehicle was allowed to pass. The Additional SP, the Magistrate of Ri-Bhoi district, and top officials from the Kamrup (M) district reached the spot and brought the situation under control.

OSD to Commissioner of Transport, Assam, Gautam Das, said, “The situation has been brought under control after meetings between the two sides from the district to the Chief Secretary level. The ATTA have been persuaded to suspend their agitation for two days.”

Meanwhile, the ATTA said that they would have to take a harsher stand if tourist taxis from Assam face problems in their movement in Meghalaya.

