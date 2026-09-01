TC Girls School Alumni Honour Bhupen Hazarika at ‘Smriti Rumanthan’ in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Alumni Association of TC Government Girls Higher Secondary and Multipurpose School, Guwahati, organised a programme titled ‘Smriti Rumanthan’ at Kumar Bhaskar Natya Mandir, Uzan Bazar, on Sunday as part of the closing ceremony of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations.

Several close associates of the legendary singer and composer participated in the programme and shared memories and lesser-known anecdotes from his life. Artists Surya Goswami, Kamal Kotoky, Rupam Talukdar, Sangita Kakati, Mousumi Saharia, Asha Sarma Kotoky and Namita Bhattacharjee took part in the session, which was anchored by Dr Anjan Jyoti Choudhury. The programme began with an address by association president Dr Arati Deka, followed by a chorus performance by the alumni of ‘Jilikabo Luitare Par’. Association secretary Reema Bordoloi proposed the vote of thanks.

A large number of people attended the programme, which marked the closing of the birth centenary celebrations, a press release said.

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