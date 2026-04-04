Tea Tribes Want Fulfilled Promises, Not Photo Sessions With Modi: Congress Adivasi Leader Bhuria

Bhuria alleged that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been functioning not as a people's representative but as an agent of corporate interests, systematically stripping Adivasi communities of their land.

He claimed that nearly 1.5 lakh bighas of Adivasi land has already been transferred to large industrial entities, and that the government has completely failed to provide land pattas to tribal families despite repeated assurances.

One of Bhuria's sharpest attacks centred on Prime Minister Modi's 2014 promise to grant Scheduled Tribe status to six communities in Assam — the Tai Ahom, Koch Rajbongshi, Moran, Motok, Chutia, and tea tribes.

"Even after 12 years and multiple elections, the promise remains unfulfilled," he said, describing the assurance as little more than recurring electoral rhetoric used to secure votes without delivering results.