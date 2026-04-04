Tea Worker's Daughter from Sonitpur Cracks IIT JAM, Secures All India Rank 386

In an inspiring achievement from Assam's Sonitpur district, Priyanka Hazarika — daughter of a tea estate worker — has secured All India Rank 386 in the Joint Admission Test for Masters, commonly known as IIT JAM.

Priyanka completed her schooling in Sonitpur before moving to Delhi, where she is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in Geology at Hansraj College, University of Delhi. She aspires to build a career as a geologist.

Her achievement was widely appreciated in her community, where she spent her early years, and she credited her parents for their support despite financial challenges faced by the family.

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