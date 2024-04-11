Teachers’ body moves Assam government against school charging admission fees

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Madhyamik Sikshak aru Karmachari Santha (AMSAKS) wrote a letter to the Secretary, Department of Education, seeking action against the authorities of Chandranath Sarma Higher Secondary School, Sonitpur, for charging admission from students since 2018. The Santha urged the department to conduct an inquiry into the matter and take action.

The general secretary of the Santha, Govinda Chandra Kalita, said in the letter, "The Education Department, Assam, did issue a directive in 2012 asking authorities in government and provincialized schools up to the secondary level not to charge any admission fees from students. The department issued another directive in 2020 asking the authorities in higher secondary government and provincialized schools not to charge admission fees from students. However, the principal of Chandranath Sarma Higher Secondary School charged Rs 520 as admission fees for each student from Class VI to VII from 2018 to 2023-24 and Rs 720 for each student from Class VIII to Class X from 2018 to 2023-24. At the higher secondary level, it is not known as to what amount the school authorities have charged as admission fees to higher secondary students since 2020-21."

