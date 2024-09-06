Teachers’ Day 2024: Assam Congress Pradesh Committee Observed ‘Guru Pranam’ in State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Congress Pradesh Committee (APCC) observed Teachers’ Day state-wise. The party has organized a programme named “Guru Pranam Abhiyan,” where they felicitated the respective teachers by visiting their residences.

On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the APCC teacher unit observed the Teachers’ Day programme by felicitating six teachers at Rajiv Bhawan, Guwahati. The teachers—the former principal of Borbhab College, Phanidhar Deka; Anwar Hussain from Goalpara Law College; Biren Bora from Borhaat New High School, Charaideo; Tankeswar Das from Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar High School, Borkala; and retired headmaster from Lailuri High School, Khanindra Kumar Goswami—were felicitated with a phulam gamosa and a bouquet of flowers.

Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi was present at the open session of the programme. He praised the good deeds and contributions for the nation of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan in his speech.

Meanwhile, APCC president Bhupen Bora visited the residences of his former teachers—Umesh Shastri, Badan Bora, and Thaneswar Kalita—and felicitated them. Moreover, various leaders of Congress have visited the residences of Dr. Udayaditya Bharali, Apurba Barua, Manorama Sarma, Dr. Dayananda Pathak, and Dr. Dinesh Baishya and felicitated them.

An APCC team also visited Gauhati University and felicitated professors Dr. Akhil Ranjan Dutta, Dr. Dwipen Bezbaruah, Dr. Sarat Phukan, Dr. Rajiv Handique, Dr. Abul Kalam Choudhury, Dr. Asha Kothari Choudhury, and Dr. Ranjan Kumar Kakati.

