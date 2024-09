Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Acting on intel to detain one Ujjal Das of Jaymati Nagar, Jalukbari, a team of West Guwahati Police District (WGPD) from Jalukbari Police Station (PS) raided the residence of one Bimal Dey (70). The police seized a huge stock of Teer gambling tickets and some unaccounted cash from the raid. Legal action has been initiated by the police.

