Three from Assam among first batch to earn government-certified Tea Sommelier credentials

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Three participants from Assam were among seven who completed the 60-hour “Essentials of Tea Sommelier” course conducted by Tea Board India at the Darjeeling Tea Research & Development Centre, Kurseong, from August 3 to 9.

The NCVET-approved programme was aligned to NSQF Level 4 and covered tea appreciation, tasting, blending and artisanal tea practices. It comprised five core areas, including tea tasting protocols, palate development, tea blending and innovation, and future-oriented tea practices.

The course marked the formalisation of Tea Sommelier skills in India and was described as the first Government-launched certificate course of its kind.

The three participants from Assam were Bhargav Raj Barkakoty, Jayant Jalan and Pritam Kr Sharma. The other successful participants were Anandh Kumar, Bhumeet Nandal, Akash Deep Roy and Ajay Sashankar.

The certificates were issued by the Agriculture Skill Council of India under the NCVET framework, identifying the qualification as “Essentials of Tea Sommelier”, with NSQF Level 4, 60 hours and two credits.

The programme was designed for beginners, hospitality professionals, tea enthusiasts, aspiring sommeliers, and retail and marketing professionals.

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