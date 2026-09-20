Three held with 10 vials of suspected heroin in Guwahati’s Khanapara

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested three persons allegedly involved in drug peddling after recovering 10 vials of suspected heroin from their possession at Khanapara.

The arrested persons were identified as Rahul Islam, 21, and Ramu Biswakarma, 24, both from Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, and Rituraj Bhuyan, 25, of Basisthapur. The suspected heroin was recovered during the operation, following which police initiated legal action against the three persons.

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